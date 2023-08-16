Gerald McNally, 91

McNALLY

Gerald E. McNally, JD, of Clarkston, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 91, with his family.

Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carol.

Father of Jerry (Melinda) McNally, Kevin (Kelly) McNally, Terry (Jeneen) McNally, and Sue (Sean) Seaberg, Grandpa of Colum, Lucy, Fred, Noel, Jack, Sarah, and Drew, brother of Patrick McNally, the late Thomas, the late Marian, the late John, the late Robert, and the late James.

Jerry was born in Atkinson, Neb. He graduated from St. James High School in Detroit, earned his Bachelor’s degree from Conception College in Missouri, and his Juris Doctorate from University of Michigan Law School.

He was in the Air Force, stationed in Thule, Greenland, and worked as a sailor on an ore carrier in the Great Lakes.

He started his law profession at the prosecutor’s office in Dearborn and spent a few years in private practice. In 1968, he was elected as judge at the 52-2 District Court and served in that role until he retired in 2002. Gerald was a very active member of the Clarkston community for more than 50 years and cherished his many friends. He devoted his life to serving others, including his country, his community and especially his family. He had a great sense of humor and could fill a room with his big personality. He was known for his charisma, character and humility.

Gerald and Carol were blessed with many beautiful years of retirement in their home in Clarkston. Gerald enjoyed hosting family gatherings, watching sports and enjoying a nice dinner out. Gerald and Carol were fortunate to have traveled the world, which allowed him to have a perspective on life. He was known for his ability to chat with anyone he encountered. Gerald loved sitting with friends and discussing politics, sports, and gossiping over a glass of wine. Gerald cherished the friends from the Tennis group, Bridge group, the “Geezers,” and especially 81 N. Main Street front porch.

Gerald had a great interest in the world and contributed to making it a better place.

Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visitation directly at the church at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel to Towers.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.