Gerald Stanton, 76

Gerald F.; “Jerry” Stanton; born in Pontiac to Floyd and Barbara Stanton on February 23, 1948; of Clarkston; passed away on September 23, 2024 at the age of 76; husband of Carol Moreno; preceded in death by his first wife Kandice in 2011; father of Michael (Jannell) Stanton and Kristen (Keith) Denning; grandpa of Ian, Alex, Lucas, Brennan, Preston, Ryne, Jack, Lucas G., Reed, Grayson, Sunshine and Zephyr; step father of Mark (Kathleen) Heaton and Andrew Heaton; brother of Mary (Kevin) Dushane, Lynn (Lance) Haas, Robert (Kelley) Stanton and Kathleen (late John) Perry; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry retired from Powers Distribution and owned/operated Active Tent Rental. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and avid softball player. He enjoyed traveling and always appreciated the sunshine. Jerry was a dedicated grandpa and made it a priority to attend all of his grandchildren’s activities.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a time of sharing at 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Graveside Service All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

