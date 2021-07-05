Geraldine Townsend, 93

Geraldine Marie Townsend, of Davisburg, formerly of Detroit, passed away July 2, 2021 at the age of 93.

Preceded in death by her husband Hubert “Bud.”

Mother of Brad (Tammy) Townsend and the late Bud (Pamela Moore) Townsend, grandma of Brad II, Tamber and Tara (Nick) Watson, great-grandma of eight, sister of the late Joyce (late Calvin) Roemer.

Gerry worked as a receptionist at the Independence Township Senior Center for many years. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, watching baseball and hockey, playing cards and celebrating Halloween, especially dressing up in costumes. She was a green thumb and appreciated plants and gardening.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, July 8 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, July 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

