Getting into the spirit

Honey’s Busy Bees, a group of Clarkston residents, recently cut and sewed together 100-plus Christmas stockings that will be donated to a local organization, Miracle Quilts, which stuffs these stockings with personal items and then delivers them to U.S. military troops and veterans. Pictured back row, left to right, are Jennifer Tait, Megan Navarre, Ellana Early, Lynell Rehahn, Alayna Schornak, and Luana Haney. Pictured front row, left to right, are Jeanette Early and Barb Valenzuela. Photo provided