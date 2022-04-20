Girls gain first win of ’22 lacrosse season

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves celebrated as they posted their first win of the season with a 8-7 win at home against North Farmington last Wednesday.

“It was a very nice win,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Rachel Vickers. “We are so excited. This is the best my team has played all season. They were communicating. They were working as a team. Our goalie, Claire Seguera, played phenomenal. She was all over the map. She was chasing the balls. It was beautiful to see. It all came into play after practicing for weeks and weeks. It felt so good.”

Ainsley Gothard opened the scoring less than six minutes into the game on a free shot.

North Farmington took the lead scoring two goals in the next five minutes.

With nine minutes remaining in the first half, Courtney Bayley tied the game with her goal off a free shot.

Less than 30 seconds later, North Farmington took the lead back.

Ainsley tied the score again at 3-3 with five minutes left in the half as the ball rolled into the net.

The Raiders finished the first half with a 5-3 lead after scoring two goals in the last two minutes.

Alex Smock opened the second half closing the gap by one.

“She has proven herself time and time again to be such an asset to our team and such a team leader,” Vickers said about the junior. “She was the one who propelled this win I think because she was hyping up the team on the sidelines. She was speaking positive thoughts to her teammates. She wanted this win and she made it happen for herself and the team.”

The Raiders scored with 20 minutes left in the game which Clarkston’s Meredith Brennan and Gothard responded with two goals to tie the game.

The Wolves held onto control of the ball in North Farmington’s territory. The ball went loose and both sides fought for control until the Raiders scooped the ball and ran towards Clarkston’s net and scored, taking a 7-6 lead.

Gothard scored the last two goals with three minutes left in the game

“Ainsley is amazing,” Vickers said. “She’s only a junior and to see her play so hard on the field and want the win more than we did, I am so excited to see her future in the rest of the games and next year. She is going to be so good. She works her butt off.”

Vickers added what was special to her for this game was the players who were on the sidelines.

“I am so proud of them for continuing to be cheerleaders for our team because that’s a huge piece,” she said. “If your team isn’t on board. If they are complaining on the sidelines it doesn’t work and tonight it worked really well. There were just so happy to be on the sidelines and supporting their teammates. That’s what’s so special to me because I think that is what our team was missing the last three games was that collective support of everybody and we saw that tonight.”

They opened last week against Bloomfield Hills with a 19-0 loss on April 11.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams.

They host Royal Oak on Wednesday and head to Eisenhower on Friday.

They are back home when they host Stoney Creek at Clarkston High School Stadium on Monday, April 25 and Henry Ford II at the CHS Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium on Tuesday, April 26. All games begin at 7 p.m.