Giving back

Throughout the fall and winter months, ECYD (Encounters, Convictions, Your Decisions) boys from Everest have spent Saturday mornings serving the homeless in Detroit. Often in the bitter cold, students have departed early in the morning to help distribute food to those who are in need. For students juggling academics, athletics, and more, these students serving with apostolic hearts is also a priority. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams
