Giving to schools

On Nov. 20, the Masonic Lodge of Clarkston, Cedar #60, presented a check to the North Sashabaw Elementary PTO in the amount of $500. This donation will supply the school’s clothing bank, which provides pants, gloves, socks and hats to children that have a need for these items. Cedar Lodge #60 has committed to fund the clothing bank as needs arise. From left are Whitney Tammel (NSE PTO Treasurer), Thomas Braun (Right Worshipful Grand Lecturer), Kristina Martin (NSE PTO President), Larry Judson (Grand Master, Grand Lodge of Michigan), Nancy Mahoney (Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, Clarkston Community Schools), Robert Brazier (Interim NSE Principal), and Kevin Boldrey (Worshipful Master Elect Cedar Lodge #60). Photo: NSE PTO