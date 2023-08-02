The new bass fishing club at Clarkston Everest Collegiate competed July 16 at the state championship on Lake Charlevoix.

According to the school, the boys in the club learned a great deal about tournament fishing, proper etiquette, techniques with different rigs, and scouting the lake.

Everest was one of 22 schools participating in the state championship event, and while the Mountaineers caught some fish, none were of size to place.

Thirteen teams placed with many of those only catching one or two qualifying fish, so it was a tough lake to say the least.

Everest shared a special thanks to Brian Schmitt for captaining the ship.

— Wendi Reardon Price

PHOTO: Everest’s Sean Felix and Charles Schmitt. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli