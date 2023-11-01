Goddard open house

The Goddard School of Clarkston, located at 6440 Citation Drive, will be hosting a Fall Festival Open House on Nov. 11, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Families are invited to enjoy fall crafts and games as they tour the new school.

“The Goddard School of Clarkston opens its doors to the future of our community, where the foundation of lifelong learning begins,” said Heidi Marini, owner of the Clarkston location. “Come explore the possibilities and experience the safe and nurturing environment where we encourage young minds to blossom and develop a love for learning.”

There will be tasty fall treats and a chance to win special prizes, including a family membership to the Detroit Zoo, while learning more about the programs the school offers for children ages six weeks to six years old.

The event is free of charge.

For more information, call the school at 248-605-0415.