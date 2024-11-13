Gordon Leroy McIntosh, 70

Gordon Leroy McIntosh, lovingly known as “Gordie,” passed away on November 7, 2024, in Pontiac, Michigan, at the age of 70.

He was born on May 19, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Roy Gordon and Betty McIntosh (née Toth). A proud graduate of Pontiac Northern High School, Class of 1974, Gordie went on to build a successful career with General Motors, where he served for over 20 years as an International Union Representative until his retirement.

Never one to shy away from new ventures, he later earned his real estate license and dabbled in property investments.

The story of Gordie’s life would not be complete without mentioning the serendipitous moment when he met the love of his life, Luanne, at a party. What began as a simple conversation turned into a beautiful love story. The two were married on October 25, 1975, and together, they raised their family in Waterford, Michigan.

Gordie was a devoted father to Melissa (David) Inman and Travis (fiancée Christen Minnick) McIntosh. He was a hands-on dad, deeply involved in his children’s lives and activities.

He shared a special bond with his daughter as both became state champions in archery. He also loved martial arts and watching his son in karate competitions. A sports enthusiast, Gordie enjoyed watching Detroit Lions football, and he gave back to his community by coaching youth baseball and softball. An avid outdoorsman, Gordie found joy in hunting, especially at his cherished cabin in Millersburg, Michigan, near the Mackinac Bridge—a place where he created countless memories with family and friends.

Gordie leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Luanne Gail McIntosh (née August); his children, Melissa (David) Inman and Travis (fiancée Christen Minnick) McIntosh; and his beloved grandchildren, Violette and Emmett Inman and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty Macintosh and his beloved grandmother who raised him Anna Macintosh and his grandfather Charles Macintosh. Gordie’s warmth, humor, and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.