Gordon Travelbee, 81

Gordon Robert Travelbee, of Clarkston, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away February 19, 2023 at the age of 81.

Husband of Kathleen for 59 years. Dad of Patty (Mike) Walters, Robert (Kelly) Travelbee, Susie (Dave) Fryxell, and Kaitlin (RJ) Donaldson, grandpa “Papa” of Kristen, Hannah, Hailey, Paige, Emily, Kylie, Kendall, and Kaylana, great-grandpa “Great Papa” of Ariyana and Braelynn, and brother of Tina Jones and Roseann Rosenthal.

Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Frances, and his sisters Violet and Beverly.

Gordie retired from General Motors, Warren, as a transmission inspector. He loved cruising Woodward in his ’55 Chevy and appreciated the tranquility of the pond and waterfall on his property. Gordie enjoyed watching NASCAR and Andy Griffith on his 75-inch TV and visiting Greenfield Village/Henry Ford Museum.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Procession to All Saints Cemetery, Waterford, for brief cemetery chapel services.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used toward the caretaking needs of his wife Kathleen (https://gofund.me/a454cc3e).

