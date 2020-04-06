Governor’s coronavirus response

Dear Editor,

Our governor has not been effective during this crisis, instead she has been ideological and vindictive! An edict from the governor’s office threatened all doctors and pharmacists in the state who prescribe or dispense hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Even worse, the letter indicates health care providers are “required to report” their fellow physicians who are prescribing these medications. This draconian measure carries ominous Gestapo-like overtones of neighbor reporting neighbor to “authorities.”

Yet shortly after, the FDA approved hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

This is not a governor who has the best interests of her constituency at heart.

I have to applaud the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for not arresting “those who violate government directives.” These are innocent citizens who have to go to store, essential work, hospitals and more. What is the Sheriff’s office supposed to do? Stop anyone and everyone out on the roads? Demand proof that they are going to get needed groceries? Proof that they are going to get tested? Proof that they are getting medical supplies? Proof that they are going to a park for a walk?

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has shown restraint, common sense and pragmatism in dealing with this crisis. We are not under martial law!

With Regards,

John Benedict

Clarkston