Grant application submitted

With help from Oakland County’s Water Resource Commission (WRC), Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith was able to complete and submit a pre-proposal application for a Dam Risk Reduction Grant through the State’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

“If this pre-proposal application is accepted, we will then be invited to submit a full application in late January,” Smith said. “Our goal is to initially seek funding to design and engineer a long-term solution for Clarkston’s Mill Pond Dam. A subsequent grant would be pursued for construction funding. It is becoming clear that this will be a multi-step and multi-year project.”