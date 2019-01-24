Grapplers prep for Oxford opponents

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team continued their wins last week.

They opened the week with a 53-9 win over Rochester in the OAA Red, Jan. 16.

Frank Davis (215), Mackenzie Hanselman (130) and Devin Trevino (160) won their matches with falls. Davis pinned Dean Raciti for his win at the 3:32 mark. Hanselman posted his win against Tyler Swenson at the 2:41 mark and Trevino posted his win against Anthony Piccirilli at the 2:38 mark.

Cole Wiegers (125) and Ethan Polick (145) won their matches with technical falls. Wiegers was at 23-8 in his match against Ian Carroll with the time at 4:12. Polick had a score of 17-1 at the 4:45 mark against Giorgio Hama before it was called.

The Wolves won four matches by major decisions with Ashton Anderson (119) with a 15-1 win over Adrian Adiwidjaja; Grady Castle (135) with 15-4 win over Brandon Troy; Conor Donahue (140) with a 10-1 win over Aidan Fitzgerald; and Jacob Billette with a 15-3 win over Andrew Morales.

Hayden Payne (171) defeated Zachary Mertz, 15-9; Angelo Marino (189) defeated Alexander Weick, 9-5; and Gabriel Gipe (112) defeated Gerardo Sierra Reyes; Dec 9-2.

The Wolves competed in the Gary Rivers Memorial Invitational on Saturday. Highlights from the day included wins over Niles and DeWitt.

The Wolves defeated Niles, 39-24. They posted wins in eight matches with Castle with a 5-4 score; Polick, a fall at 1:47; Donahue, 9-3; Billette, 7-2; Trevino, 11-3 score; Jacob Jones (215), 6-2 score; Wiegers with a fall at 3:23; Hanselman, technical fall with 25-10 score at 5:33; and Anderson with a void.

They also defeated DeWitt, 36-29.

Polick, Billette and Anderson won their matches with pins as Hanselman and Castle won two close matches. Hanselman won his match over Matt Foddrill, 4-3, and Castle won his match against, Ronald Slater, 5-4.

Wiegers won his match with a void and Trevino won his by injury.

The Wolves lost a close match to Richmond, 34-25. Castle posted a 4-2 win; Billette had a 7-3 win; Anderson, had a 10-0 win; Wiegers had a 4-1 win; Trevino won his match with a 13-5 major decision. Donahue won his match with a technical fall with a 25-10 score when it was called at 4:19; and Jones (285) won his match with a close 3-2 score.

Clarkston heads to Oxford on Wednesday, 5 p.m., and compete in a tournament at Clio on Saturday.