Gregory Nichols, 63

NICHOLS

Gregory Louis “Greg” Nichols, of Clarkston, passed away on Sept. 18, 2023 at the age of 63.

Beloved husband of Kathy for 41 years. Loving father of Amanda (Chris) Hess and Andrea Nichols. Devoted grandfather of Theo and Charlotte. Son of Lois and the late Christ Nichols. Brother of Anne Mary (Peter Zagone) Nichols and Martin (Brenda) Nichols. Son-in-law of Richard and Deanna Niazy. Brother-in-law of Krista Niazy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Greg’s family meant the world to him, a beacon of love and joy in his life. He was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and a devoted fan of U of M football. Greg could often be found on the lake with his grandchildren or on the golf course with his buddies, always relishing opportunities to indulge in these hobbies that brought him personal joy and relaxation.

Greg was the chief financial officer of Android Industries of Auburn Hills for over 23 years. Alongside Kathy, he helped transform the company into a globally recognized leader in the automotive industry. Whether on the boat, the golf course, at the Big House, or the office, Greg was characterized by a warm spirit and generous heart. His dedication and steady presence will be sorely missed.

Family and friends may visit on Sept. 24 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial service Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Kensington Church, Troy.

Memorials may be made to Blessings in a Backpack or Grace Centers of Hope.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.