Gregory R. “Greg” Hall, 63

Gregory R. “Greg” Hall, age 63 of Clarkston died on June 23, 2024, surrounded by his family after a courageous 20-year battle with cancer.

Beloved son of Dolores Hall, loving brother of Bernadette Delap, and dear cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Hall. Greg graduated from Clarkston High School in 1979, where he played tennis. He would continue his education, graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree from Oakland University in 1987. Greg worked in advertising and public relations in the automotive industry his entire career. In his free time, he enjoyed playing and watching sports, going to the gym, and spending time with his family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 2, at St. Daniel Catholic Church 7010 Valley Park Drive Clarkston beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Serene Gardens of Clarkston or Karmanos Cancer Institute.

