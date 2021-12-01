Grief support group

The next Wint’s Healing Hearts Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, in the Carriage House (Senior Center Complex at Clintonwood Park) at 7 p.m.

The tentative meeting dates for 2022 are February 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 11, and November 8.

All ages welcome. No registration necessary.

Wint also provides an online grief portal to the entire community at no cost, whether they have been honored to serve your family or not. Find resources in this portal such as coaching and therapy with Domani Care.

For more information, visit domaniforgrief.com/registration-wint.