Grief support group meeting Nov. 14

Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group for all ages for those who have recently lost a loved one will be held Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. from the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “Coping with Special Days and Holidays.”

The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. No registration is necessary (walk-in) and the meetings are free of charge.

Wint also offers an online grief portal with resources such as coaching therapy with Domani Care. Visit domaniforgrief.com/registration-wint for more.

Have questions or want to be on the invitation list? Call the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.