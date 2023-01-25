Gun found near school

A Clarkston man walking his dog found a gun on a walking path behind Springfield Plains Elementary School back on Jan. 6, according to published reports.

The man was walking near the school playground when he made the discovery, and called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to report it. The deputies responded, found the gun, and realized it was loaded.

Authorities later determined the gun was owned by another resident who was walking their own dog and dropped it.

“At this time, the OSCO does not believe there is any connection to the school,” said Matthew Gifford, the school principal, in a statement.

The gun is properly licensed, but investigators will continue to investigate.