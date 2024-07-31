Gunvor Ryden Haefner, 102

Gunvor Elisabet “Gunny” Ryden Haefner, departed this earth peacefully on July 20, 2024 at the age of 102. She was born October 6, 1921 in Ostersund, Sweden to Marta and Lars Harold Persson. The family emigrated from Sweden to America in 1924 and settled in Pontiac, MI.

She graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1939. She is survived by her five devoted children: Linda (Richard) Lamphere, Alan (Julie) Ryden, Gregory (Rosemary) Ryden, Dennis (Sue) Ryden and Mark (Charisse) Ryden, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Stepmother of Anita Haefner and Ralph (Sue) Haefner. Special friend of Bob Sowers and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, LaVon Alec Ryden, second husband, Hans Haefner, sister Ruth Perna, and brothers Harold and Jonas Person.

A gifted vocalist, Gunny sang in her church choir from a young age and at countless weddings and funerals of friends & family over the years. She also participated in many community theater productions.

She was generally regarded as having the beauty, charm and talent to have become a success in the entertainment business had she chosen to. Instead, she chose to marry a fellow Swedish descendant on June 22, 1940.

Aside from raising a family of five, Gunny owned/operated the Oxford Shop, in downtown Pontiac. In the early 70s, she became a licensed agent for Bateman Realty with great success. This allowed her to create her dream of a Chalet style home on Williams Lake. It was there she enjoyed many years of gracious living with husband LaVon and her continually expanding family.

Besides entertaining, Gunny enjoyed golfing, traveling and over 25 years of retirement in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. Private interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Any donations to the family will be given to Oxford High School Music Dept to support choir, band and orchestra students. Please leave a memory or condolence on Gunny’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com