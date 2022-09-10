Haley Gresham, 15

Haley Lynn Gresham, of Davisburg, passed away on September 7, 2022 at the age of 15.

Beloved daughter of Bob and Cindy, granddaughter “little treasure” of Wilma and Larry Dobbins and Judy (the late Bill) Gresham, great-granddaughter of Alice (late Smitty) DeSmet, niece of Dennis (Wendy) Dobbins, Dale (Gina) Dobbins, Dave (Maria) Dobbins, and Michael (Jennifer) Gresham, great-niece of Nancy (late Troy) Frisbee. Also survived by many cousins and countless friends.

Haley was a sophomore at Clarkston High School and was very loving, always putting others above herself. She loved all animals and will be especially missed by her Bengal cat Monti. Friends may visit Clarkston Community Church Monday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service Monday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. Graveside service at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Any donations to the family will be used toward different local animal rescues, in honor of Haley’s great love for all animals.

A GoFundMe has also been established in her memory (https://gofund.me/36f53e37). Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.