Hannah Farnsworth, 82

Hannah Elizabeth Farnsworth, of Clarkston, passed away February 5, 2022 at the age of 82.

Hannah was born in 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to James and Margaret (Walsh) Simpson.

She married Nathan Farnsworth in Indiana in 1956. Nate preceded her in death in 2004.

Hannah was the loving mother of Bryan (Denise), Donald (Donna), James (Heather), and David (Donna), proud grandmother of Holly (Randall) Anzalone, Scott (Audrey) Farnsworth, Andrea (Geoff) Anderson, Nathan Farnsworth, Donald (Elaina) Farnsworth, Eric (Stacie) Farnsworth, Ross Farnsworth, Katie (Jacob) Hamelund, Bryan (Roxanne) Farnsworth, Mathew (Danielle) Farnsworth, and Hannah Farnsworth, and great-grandmother of 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Margaret Hoover and Patricia Confare, and brother Jim Simpson. Survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Simpson, Arlene Castor, Barb (Laverne) Grenier and Deborah Farnsworth. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank her very close friends Jayne and Guy Myers for their decades of love and care for Hannah. We are eternally grateful. The family also wishes to thank her neighbors Josh and Bridgette Renzo and her good friend Peg Hill for their support and friendship to Hannah. We are eternally grateful.

Hannah retired from Clarkston Community Schools.

Hannah had a creative nature and enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements to the delight of her family and friends.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, February 9 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass Thursday, February 10 at 11 a.m. at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Rite of committal at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to Neighbor for Neighbor, PO Box 235, Davisburg, MI 48350.

