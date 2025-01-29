Hansen and Hawkins join SCAMP Board of Directors

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston SCAMP recently welcomed two new board members to its Board of Directors, Tara Hansen and Emily Hawkins.

SCAMP is a local program for developmentally disabled youth and adults from ages three and up. The program runs for five weeks in the summer and offers its SCAMPers a wide variety of activities while providing a safe atmosphere to gain confidence and interact with friends.

Both Hansen and Hawkins were selected to fill the seat of retiring board member Myles Mosher who served on the board for six years.

According to SCAMP Executive Director Amy Darnell, while there was only one seat open, both Hansen and Hawkins were selected because they had impressive qualifications. Darnell also noted that the selection was slightly preemptive as there are a few board members who will be retiring at the end of this year.

The term for the new board members is three years.

Hansen is a lifelong Clarkston native, graduating from Clarkston High School in 2005. After college, she returned to Clarkston to raise her children and to work for her family business, Washington Management. Hansen and her husband Rich have two sons who attend Springfield Plains Elementary where Hansen serves on the PTA board.

“As a parent of a high functioning ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) son, I have always wanted to give back to my hometown community in the special needs area,” Hansen said. “I know how important it is for those kids and their parents to have something special, important and affordable to them just like a traditional kid would have.”

Hansen’s goal for her time on the board is to continue to make sure SCAMP remains accessible and financially affordable for families as well as find new ways to spread the word about SCAMP to the community at large.

“I would love to see the kids who attend Clarkston Community Schools be able to help fundraise and give back to their community at an event similar to how the parents do. I want to teach them young so we can continue this amazing program,” Hansen said.

Hawkins has lived in Clarkston for almost seven years and is the mother of two children. Before coming to Clarkston, she attended law school and has passed two bar exams but never practiced.

Currently, she works as the National Director of Institutional Partnerships with Themis Bar Review, working with law schools across the nation to provide curriculum and support to their students.

“SCAMP’s mission is one that resonated with me. Ever since my son was born, I have always been interested in being part of an organization that can impact a community with unique challenges,” said Hawkins. “No one prepares any of us for parenthood, but for those parents of children with unexpected (or expected) differences, recognition, support and advocacy goes a long way.”

Hawkin’s goal as a member of the board is to gain expertise in the organization, make a positive impact by leveraging her strengths and to grow fundraising efforts.

SCAMP fund raises year round with some of its larger fundraising efforts set to take place in the coming months.

The annual Walk and Roll is set to take place on May 18 at Clarkston Junior High School (subject to change) and the Home Tour is back this year with two tours taking place on May 31.

SCAMP is also celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year and has put a call out to families and volunteers for memories that the organization can share to showcase the program’s impact over the years.

If you have a memory or photo you would like to share with SCAMP, they can be sent to Darnell via email at amdarnell@clarkston.k12.mi.us. Please no phone calls.

For more information on SCAMP, to donate or to register for upcoming events, visit their website at clarkstonscamp.org.