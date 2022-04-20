Happy Anniversary

This past Sunday, April 17, Clarkston residents Dan and Candy (Crane) Thomas celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Dan (1972) and Candy (1975) are graduates of Clarkston High School. The couple met on a blind date set up by mutual friends and were married at Community Bible Church in Waterford on April 17, 1982. Dan and Candy raised their two children Trisha and Barak, also Clarkston graduates. They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren Melanie, Adam, and Logan while continuing to create great memories here in Clarkston. Photos provided