Helen M. Jenks, 98

Helen M. Jenks of Clarkston; passed away on October 22, 2024; age 98.

Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her sons Larry, and Roger (late Glenda) Jenks, her grandson, Mike, and several brothers and sisters. Loving mother of Dianne (late Mark) Phalen and Dan (Marsha) Jenks. Proud grandmother of Bobbi (Dan) Craig, Tammy (Scott) Lawson, Tracy (Joe) Schuessler, Kelly (Jeff) Holder, Kris (Mike) Bender, Matt Jenks, and Nicky (Craig) Bidleman. Dearest sister of Don (Suzanne) Pennell. Helen is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Helen enjoyed playing cards, doing word searches and puzzles. She was a fabulous cook and could easily improvise a meal on a moment’s notice. Helen liked an occasional trip to the casino, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Visitation Sunday, October 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Interment Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation or the American Heart Association. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com