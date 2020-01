Henry Michael Hogan, Jr., January 11, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Averill) for 65 years. Loving father of Patti Bandemer (Ken), Kathleen Hogan (Jim Appel), and H. Michael Hogan III (Anna). Proud grandfather of five grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for Spring 2020 and will be announced. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy should consider a donation in Henry Hogan’s name to the Cranbrook Academy of Art, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303-0801. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

