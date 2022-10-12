High dive, high finish

The Wolves finished in 19th place at the Oakland County Swim and Dive Championship, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with 35 points out of 30 teams.

Jordyn Coin took second place in 1-meter diving with a total score of 337.55.

Rylee Harris finished in the top ten in the 100-yard freestyle event with seventh place in the time of 54.61. Harris finished in 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle, 1:58.97.

Lilly Kurmaniak finished in 35th place in the 50-yard freestyle in the time of 26.50; and 37th in the 100-yard freestyle, 59.39. Ella Johnson finished in 37th place in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:05.98.

For relay events, the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Harris, Elaina Kurmaniak, Marion Walters and Calida Brown finished in 18th place in the time of 1:48.35.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team with Katie Haar, Ella Johnson, Elaina Kurmaniak and Paige Szerlong finished in 22nd place in the time of 4:06.82.

The 200-yard medley relay team with Harris, Johnson, Bayla Zarzycki and Lilly Kurmaniak finished in 23rd in the time of 2:02.95.

For 1-meter diving, Ava Dowd finished in 18th place with a score of 188.65; and Samantha Carpenter, 20th place, 183.50.