Historic District proposal lacks community feedback

In 2018-2019, I was part of a committee selected to review the city charter, following a collaborative process to review and recommend appropriate revisions to our charter.

In addition to committee meetings, we held multiple public hearings for community suggestions and feedback related to our charter. The council subsequently adopted four recommended amendments to the charter in 2019. Throughout this process, no suggestions or concerns were brought forth regarding the historic district commission.

It’s disappointing that, like in 2022, the filers of this proposed charter amendment did not seek community feedback, encourage public discussion or consider Clarkston’s true best interests.

Scott Meyland

Clarkston