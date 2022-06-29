Hitters work on skills, techniques during camp

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Independence Township — Fields at Clarkston High School were filled with learning and fun as Softball Camp was held last week for three days.

“It went really well,” said Katie Smith, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Softball, about the camp. “I was just so happy with the turnout. The girls are also so positive. They love softball and that’s what the camp is about – just making sure everybody loves the game and teaching them all the skills we can while still having fun.”

The camp was open to girls, ages 7- to 14-years-old and was from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grace Conley shared she had fun and her favorite part was the slip and slide on the last day at the end

Smith added they tried to focus on a little bit of all of the skills of the game like pitching, catching, infield, outfield, hitting and base running.

“Everything we could think of while still being able to scrimmage at the end,” she said. “I think last year we had a pretty big range of skill level wise, but we had a really good group this year that the scrimmages went really well.”

She added not only was enrollment up from last year’s camp but they had a good core of returners and a lot of new girls as well.

“It was exciting to see,” she said.

Smith, the varsity coaching staff and JV coaching staff helped the campers. But the campers also learned a lot from the varsity and JV players.

“My girls do a great job,” Smith said. “It’s really nice to see them helping the girls. I think they are very prideful of the program and just want to teach them their skills. They love the game so much they want to pass it on. I think that’s what is great about it.”

Clarkston Softball Camp is held through Clarkston Community Education and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors.

For more camps and events offered as well as register for upcoming camps and programs, please visit www.itpr.org.