Hitting the lanes

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Bowlers are ready to go as they start competing this week.

“The kids are excited to be back,” said Clarkston Boys Bowling Coach Ken Clayton. “They are just so happy to be active and back to bowling – practicing and competing. They are thrilled.”

He added for the boys team returning is All-State Patrick McLetchie after graduating three varsity bowlers last year.

“He’s going to have big shoulders, but he will carry the team a lot,” Clayton said. “The new kids are stepping up to the plate.”

He added they had enough kids try out to make a boys varsity and JV team and enough girls tryout for a varsity team. Another addition is the new girls coach, Latisha Preston.

“She is very excited about the season,” said Clayton. “It’s going to be exciting to have her on board.”

The boys opened the season on Tuesday against Troy.

“We are going to be in great shape,” Clayton said going into the first meet. “We are as strong as any team in our league. Oxford is always tough. They will probably be our toughest competition.”

The boys compete against Birmingham on Thursday.

The girls open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 9 when the boys and girls teams host Troy Athens at Century Lanes. They also host Oxford on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Both matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Clayton added they will have the meets on YouTube due to COVID restrictions for spectators and limitations to capacity for bowling centers.