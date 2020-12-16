Honcho tent a work in progress on Church Street

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Drive down Main Street in downtown Clarkston and a few things stand out – the holiday decorations, businesses in full swing, foot traffic, and the tent on Church Street next to Honcho.

The tent has been in various stages of construction since early November after the Clarkston City Council approved the recommendation from the Clarkston Planning Commission on October 26 to extend the current East Church Street closure through May 2, 2021.

Union Joints was also given approval to temporarily install a tent over the street for that period provided they add two new handicap parking spaces to offset the two lost as a result of the tent.

“It doesn’t make the best business sense, but it offers us the best chance to keep as many of our 700-person team employed as possible during the pandemic as we hit the holiday season,” said Union Joints owner Curt Catallo. “The City of Clarkston was ahead of the curve in recognizing that this pandemic threatened the very viability of the hospitality industry and reached out to every restaurant on Main Street early on. It took us months to get our footing and respond with a plan.

“The tent is in process. Our gears are running full-on with carryout and we want to activate the tents into the coziest winter dining that a big tent in a Michigan winter will allow. Bright orange safety barriers aren’t the prettiest, but they are part of the Oakland County Sheriff’s request to ensure safety.”

Catallo also said that the offer of working to develop creative solutions that help Clarkston businesses survive the pandemic went out to many businesses well before Union Joints took the city up on the offer. He also said the tent still needs to be decorated.

“Subsequent to the approval and installation of the tent, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) expanded the COVID restrictions to prohibit all indoor dining and dining in tents with sides,” Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith said. “While it is expected that the indoor dining ban will end soon, it is less likely that the capacity restrictions will be relaxed, making the tent beneficial for added dining space as originally planned.”

How does the enclosed tent meet requirements to be considered outdoor dining?

“At the time of the approval, it was our understanding that tents were considered outdoor dining,” Smith said. “It was after that approval that the MDHHS ruled that tents with sides would be considered ‘indoor’ dining.”

Might more restaurants take the next step with a new outdoor dining setup?

“The city has reached out to all restaurants, and we are in discussion with the owners of both The Fed and the Old Village Café about similar options for outdoor seating during the winter months,” said Smith. “It is important to note that these are unprecedented times, and the city is taking these actions to help our businesses survive. There are no previous examples or recipe to refer to. We can only use the best information we have at the time a decision is required.”

“I have not heard of any requests for use of a tent or other enclosure from any other restaurants,” added city council member Sue Wylie. “I assume that all restaurants have to weigh the expense of installing a tent and other associated equipment with the advantages. I would happily consider other restaurants’ endeavors to survive the pandemic.”

Still, some area residents don’t like the look the tent gives to the downtown hot spot.

“My wife and I had the opportunity to drive through downtown Clarkston (last week) and saw the ‘hoop house’ – wow,” said Barry Snyder. “It gives the downtown area a cluttered, trashy look. Without opening both ends of the structure to permit the wind to blow through, it’s the same as being inside a building. Dining outside in decent weather is great, but this structure is the same as being inside, and according to Governor Whitmer, restaurants are off limits for inside dining. It’s an eyesore and gives the impression of a tent city.”

“This road (Church) leads to my home and my neighbor’s home,” noted Ben Siecinski. “Do I at least get free drinks? I’m not profiting off this inconvenience in my front yard.”

“I just remember so many other businesses (B&B Millpond Inn, the ‘little blue house’ B&B at the south end of town) given little grace, but then why is this one business owner once again given so much slack?” asked Ruthann Ratcliff. “I have no problem helping the businesses of Clarkston to be viable, but it always seems that the governing powers allow special preference for ‘certain’ businesses. To close a street, maybe forever? Really. In short notice, with no outcry? I want our little town to prosper, but it should be equal rules for every one of those businesses.”

Tina Sidelinker Zudell commented on Facebook that the tent is being made to be a bigger deal than maybe it is.

“I think they are doing what they have to do to stay in business,” Zudell said. “It may not look great, but who cares? It’s temporary. People would have something to say if they did nothing, too.”