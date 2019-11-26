Honors for Everest coaches

Clarkston Everest Collegiate coaches John Haezebrouck and Mary Williams were named regional coach of the year by their respective coaches association.

Williams, head coach for the Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team, has coached the Mountaineers for four years and led the team to a regional title this year.

“I typed up an email thanking the coaches who have impacted me in my young career,” she said. “Four years ago, I knew little about what I was getting myself into, but coaches and former coaches like MITCA (Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association) treasurer and EC grandparent Jerry Lasceski, Shrine coach Faith Luddy, Our Lady of the Lakes former coach Dave Hankey, and others have taken me under their wings and helped me along. Everest now has a successful program, and we look forward to the coming seasons. We are blessed to belong to the Catholic High School League and have a network of support behind the program. And, of course, I wouldn’t be the coach I am without Ann Lowney’s support, trust, and belief in me. I never dreamed of coaching until she asked me if I would consider it, and it has become a true passion.”

Haezebrouck, coach for the boys varsity soccer team, helped lead the team to a district and regional titles in the fall season. He has coached the Mountaineers for nine years.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than John,” said Ann Serra-Lowney, athletic director. “The team worked hard over four years to achieve this, but John has stuck with this team through all the highs and lows to bring them to this level of success. His dedication to the team is truly noteworthy.”

Williams noted the day after the soccer team won the regional title, the cross country went into their regional meet thinking of them.

“The boys did it last night,” she told the runners. “We can go out and do it today. At the finish line the atmosphere was palpable, everyone knew the Mountaineers had done it. But the team refused to believe it until the scores were officially posted. The tone for success had been set for EC athletics with the football team’s success and the soccer team’s district and regional titles. Mountaineers stand by their motto Semper Altius, Always Higher.”

The MITCA recognized all regional coaches of the year at the Friday, Nov. 8, luncheon at their annual conference held in Mt. Pleasant.

Lowney, an accomplished coach herself who was inducted in the CHSL Hall of Fame last year, told both coaches, “I’ve coached a lot of years, and I’ve never won a regional title. Please make sure you enjoy every minute of this and don’t take it for granted. It may have seemed easy because you accomplished it in such a short period of time and with such a young group of athletes, but there was nothing easy about what you’ve done this season.”