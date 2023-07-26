Hooping it up at camp

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Over 250 kids worked on skills and techniques at three different basketball camps within a span of a few weeks.

Girls entering grades Kindergarten through second and boys entering grades Kindergarten through third played in Mini Ballers Basketball Camp. Boys entering grades fourth through sixth participated in Fife Fundamentals Basketball Camp and boys entering grades seventh through ninth went to Fife Basketball Camp.

“Kids did a good job, worked hard,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball. “It was great to see 250 kids come through playing basketball here in Clarkston.”

Each camp was four days and the players did station work, learned about the fundamentals and competed in contests like Hot Shot, One-on-One, Lightning and Free Throw Knockout. A winner from each grade received a trophy.

“We try to make camp as competitive as possible,” said Wasilk. “We played a lot of five-on-five and three-on-three, one-on-one but we also worked on fundamentals of the game so they could improve. We had a good mix of fun and hard work. It was good to see. We have a bright future coming up through our basketball programs. They just have to keep working, get in the gym and realize it’s more than just Monday through Thursday in the camp week and put in more time they will be successful.”

He added they had an All Star game during Fife Basketball Camp where the campers played against the varsity players.

“It was a really cool experience for the kids,” Wasilk said. “We also gave out awards for our fourth-sixth grades and seventh-ninth grades camps which consisted of MVP, MIP, Coaches, and Hustle which the kids really liked.”

The basketball camps were held through Clarkston Community Education. For more, visit www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/community/community-education.

PHOTO: Players compete during Fife Fundamentals Basketball Camp, June 28. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price