I-75 road work in northern Oakland County starting in March

OAKLAND COUNTY — Bridge and road work along I-75 in northern Oakland County is expected to resume in early March.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 (Ortonville Road) to the Oakland/Genesee county line. This project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrails. Work will be performed in different locations with different schedules throughout the 15 miles over four years.

This year, northbound I-75 will be milled and resurfaced from M-15 to the county line, with two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the southbound side of the freeway. Bridge repairs will be performed throughout the project limits along northbound I-75. Work is expected to be completed for the year in late fall.

In 2025, milling and resurfacing will occur on southbound I-75 from the county line to M-15, with traffic sharing the northbound side. Then in 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform the remaining miscellaneous activity.

— Matt Mackinder