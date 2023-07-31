Ian McClelland, 66

McCLELLAND

Ian McClelland, of Clarkston, born in Royal Oak to Robert and Muriel Jean McClelland on Oct. 26, 1956, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2023 at the age of 66.

Husband of Katie for 33 years, father of Paige (Jamie Despard) McClelland and Mac McClelland, Grandpa of Cameron Ian Despard, brother of Bob (Laura) McClelland, Nancy Jill (Bill) Babb, Susan (Mel) Hall, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Ian grew up in West Bloomfield and attended Western Michigan University. He was a builder and owner of his business, Cedar Decks Inc., for 35 years. He loved nature and being outdoors. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, bonfires, playing frisbee, and muscle cars.

What he loved most, however, was spending time with his wife, children, family and friends. Ian loved his family more than anything. He will be remembered for being a loving husband and a proud father. He will be remembered and missed forever.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 23 at Deer Lake Athletic Club in Clarkston from 4-8 p.m. Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

