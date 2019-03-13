Ind Twp Board, 3-5-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 5, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin (arrived at 6:20 p.m.), Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst

Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Tedder
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Presentation: Township Marketing and Website Re-Design – Revize Software Systems; Robert  Suchomel, Account / Project Manager
  8. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  9. CONSENT AGENDA:
  10. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of February 19, 2019
  11. Approval of the February 26, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $510,807.85, RATIFY the February 22, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $235,601.63 for a total amount of $746,409.48.
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Acceptance of Proposals and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #6 – Township Marketing and Website Re-Design
  15. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #5 – 2018 Approved Projects and Unspent Funds
  16. Acceptance of Quote – 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Winter/Spring Recreation Guides
  17. Acceptance of Quotes – 2019 and 2020 Baseball and Softball Uniforms
  18. Approval Out-of-State Travel – Athletic Business Show
  19. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #7 and Memorandum of Understanding – Safe Routes to School
  20. Approval of Sewer Preventative Maintenance Services and Blanket Purchase Order – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program – Pipeline Management Co., Inc.
  21. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – ESRI User Conference
  22. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Hyland TechQuest Conference
  23. Reclassification of Staff Lieutenant to Staff Captain – Fire Department
  24. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Water Rescue Training
  25. Waiver of Procurement Policy and Acceptance of Quote – 2019 Road Chloriding
  26. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  27. Minutes: Audit Advisory Committee-Final; May 21, 2018
  28. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  29. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

