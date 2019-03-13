Ind Twp Board, 3-5-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
March 5, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin (arrived at 6:20 p.m.), Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Kittle
Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst
Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Tedder
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Township Marketing and Website Re-Design – Revize Software Systems; Robert Suchomel, Account / Project Manager
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of February 19, 2019
- Approval of the February 26, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $510,807.85, RATIFY the February 22, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $235,601.63 for a total amount of $746,409.48.
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Acceptance of Proposals and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #6 – Township Marketing and Website Re-Design
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #5 – 2018 Approved Projects and Unspent Funds
- Acceptance of Quote – 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Winter/Spring Recreation Guides
- Acceptance of Quotes – 2019 and 2020 Baseball and Softball Uniforms
- Approval Out-of-State Travel – Athletic Business Show
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #7 and Memorandum of Understanding – Safe Routes to School
- Approval of Sewer Preventative Maintenance Services and Blanket Purchase Order – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program – Pipeline Management Co., Inc.
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – ESRI User Conference
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Hyland TechQuest Conference
- Reclassification of Staff Lieutenant to Staff Captain – Fire Department
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Water Rescue Training
- Waiver of Procurement Policy and Acceptance of Quote – 2019 Road Chloriding
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Audit Advisory Committee-Final; May 21, 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019