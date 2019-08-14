Ind Twp Board, 8-6-19

Print This Post

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

August 6, 2019

A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu

Absent: Ritchie

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; John Clark, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, PC; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As Amended by Relocating Item E. 1 Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(c) and MCL 15.268(h) (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) – AFTER M. Regular Business CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Relocated after M. Regular Business BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle PUBLIC COMMENT: Dave Yarber, Cecilia Yarber PUBLIC HEARING: Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:20 p.m.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:32 p.m.

Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Private Road Re-Paving Improvement Special Assessment District

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:33 p.m.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:45 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of July 23, 2019 Approval of the July 30, 2019 Check Run ($542,150.17), RATIFICATION of the July 26, 2019 Payroll ($289,320.80) ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Adoption of Resolution #6 – Confirming Special Assessment Roll for the Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District and to Approval of Agreement Regarding Private Road SAD and Improvement Project Adoption of Resolution #6 – Confirming Special Assessment Roll for the Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Private Road Re-Paving Improvement Special Assessment District and to Approval of Agreement Regarding Private Road SAD and Improvement Project Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of Budget Adjustment – Clintonwood Park Day Camp Building Improvement Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #20 – Adjust Road Millage Fund (#204) to Properly Reflect 2019 Activity Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #21 – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; June 18, 2019 Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending June 30, 2019 Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, June 2019 Report: Building Department Monthly Report, June 2019 Communication: Drainage Board for the Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District (OMIDD) – Notice of Public Hearing – August 21, 2019 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari Neubeck, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019