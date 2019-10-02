Alex’s Market PUD

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ALEX’S MARKET

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., on September 10, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the introduction and first reading of an amendment to the Township’s Zoning Ordinance to amend the Alex’s Market Planned Unit Development (PUD), located on the west side of White Lake Road north of Andersonville Road and having Parcel No. 08-31-303-004, for purposes of modifying the location of the ground sign and allowing the ground sign to include an electronic message board subject to certain conditions. The subject property is shown on the map below, and a summary of the ordinance is set forth below:

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE: Description and Purpose . Describes the property involved, the prior PUD approval, and the purposes of this amendment. Grants the amendments of the PUD and describes the amended PUD documents and other conditions related to the amendment.

SECTION 3 OF ORDINANCE: Severability. Provides that if any part of the ordinance is found to be void, that part is severed and the rest of the ordinance remains in place.

SECTION 4 OF ORDINANCE: Savings. Provides that the Township Zoning Ordinance shall remain in full force and effect, amended only as specified in this Ordinance.

SECTION 5 OF ORDINANCE: Effective . Provides for the effective date of the Ordinance.

SECTION 6 OF ORDINANCE: Enactment . Declares the ordinance enacted and orders publication.

A true copy of the ordinance can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk at the above address during regular office hours. This proposed zoning amendment will be submitted to the Township Board of Trustees for consideration of second reading and adoption at a future date to be scheduled and posted in the manner required by law.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Cari Neubeck, Township Clerk

Introduced: September 10, 2019

Published: October 2, 2019-Clarkston News

Adopted:

Adoption Published:

Effective: