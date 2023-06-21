Independence Day celebrations

As we get closer to the United States of America’s 247th birthday on July 4, events in Clarkston and Independence Township will help celebrate the milestone.

Independence Fest is set for July 1 at Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road, from 11 a.m. to dusk. Kids activities, a market, dog show, classic car show, military museum, live entertainment, and a veterans celebration are all scheduled throughout the day.

For more, visit indtwp.com/departments/parks_rec_and_seniors/fest/index.php

At 10 p.m. on July 1, a fireworks show will go off from Clintonwood Park.

Then on July 4, the parade will go through downtown Clarkston. Volunteer parade committee organizations include St. Daniel Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Mt. Zion Church, and the Clarkston Area Optimist Club.

The parade route starts at 10 a.m. in the St. Daniel parking lot, 7010 Valley Park Dr., follows along Miller Street, Main Street and finishes on Church Street as thousands of people pack the sidewalks along the parade route

To sign up your group for the parade and for more information, visit clarkstonparade.org.

— Matt Mackinder