Independence Television Wins 2024 Hometown Media Award from ACM Foundation

(From left) Clarkston High School Media Teacher Matthew Bleau, Independence Television Station Manager John Ehlke, Independence Television Announcer Michael Rosenkranz and Independence Television Production Coordinator Mat Leagto pose for a photo after accepting a proclamation from Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck during the Township Board of Trustee meeting held on June 4 at the Independence Township Hall. Photo Provided.

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Independence Television was recently recognized by Alliance for Community Media Foundation and received the 2024 Hometown Media Award.

The national award recognizes Independence Television’s station’s overall excellence in serving the residents Independence Township, City of the Village of Clarkston and Springfield Township in Public, Education and Government broadcasting. This is the first time Independence Television has been recognized with this award since forming in 2013.

“I get to see all the work our staff puts in every day to serve our communities by giving up nights, weekends and holidays to broadcast the number of local events, meetings and sports to our residents. These are some of the most talented people in this profession and to be recognized as one of the best community television stations in the country is very humbling. I could not be happier for our staff to be recognized for all their hard work,” said John Ehlke, Station Manager for Independence Television.

The ACM Foundation awards program was established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access cable television channels.

Each year, nearly one thousand entries are submitted. These entries, or programs, are submitted and evaluated on several factors resulting in over 100 award winners. A panel of over 150 judges from the industry evaluate the entries. Awards are presented to the most creative programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats, and move viewers to experience television in a different way.

— M.K.