Independence Township holds swearing in for three new firefighter paramedics

Members of the Independence Township Fire Department showed their support for three new team members as well as two members who received promotions within the department at the Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 12. Photo provided by Lauren Rinke.

Decker and White promoted

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At the Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 12, Independence Township swore in three new firefighter paramedics to the township’s fire department and also swore in two newly promoted members of the force.

Independence Township Fire Chief David Piche began with the swearing in of the three new firefighters who had recently completed their probationary period; Cody Bridger, Calvin Curtis and Connor Jacobson.

“The Independence Township Fire Department is thrilled to officially swear in firefighter paramedic Cody Bridger, firefighter paramedic Calvin Curtis and firefighter paramedic Connor Jacobson,” Piche said. “Having successfully completed the probationary period, they are now formally recognized as permanent members of our department.”

Piche went on to give some background on the work all three have done to achieve their new status as firefighter paramedics.

“New recruits at the Independence Township Fire Department embark on a rigorous year-long probationary period during which they undergo a comprehensive orientation program covering the essential skills and disciplines of firefighting,” said Piche. “The structured program is designed to build and assess each recruit’s abilities, ensuring they gain competency in every discipline taught. By the end of the probationary year, recruits are expected to demonstrate proficiency in these core areas meeting the department’s standards to be sworn in as a permanent member of the Independence Fire Department.”

According to Piche, the most challenging part of this probationary period is learning to fit in and bond with the already established team of firefighter paramedics.

“These teams work, live, train and eat together around the clock, forging a close knit environment built on trust and camaraderie. Successfully integrating into this dynamic is no easy feat, but it’s a vital part of becoming a permanent member of the department in their first year, a new recruit at the department must demonstrate a high level of skill, a willingness to learn, and strong adaptability. These qualities are essential for earning acceptance as a permanent team member,” Piche said. “Being coachable and open to feedback ensures they grow with the role, while adaptability enables them to thrive in the diverse challenges based on the job, helping them to integrate fully into the department. Traits like courage, strength and compassion are not only what drew these recruits to the firefighting profession, but also are key to their success as they advance in their careers, these qualities enable them to face challenges of the job with resilience, serve the community, with empathy and support their teammates in demanding situations as they continue to grow in their roles, these core values will remain the foundation of their dedication and service.”

Because firefighting is such a dangerous and unpredictable profession, Piche explained that the job comes with incredibly high expectations that the department strives to prepare new recruits for by providing them with the skills, knowledge and resilience needed to perform the duties necessary.

“I am proud to announce that firefighter paramedics, Cody Bridger, Calvin Curtis and Connor Jacobson, have not only met but exceeded all of our expectations, and they’ve done so with excellence,” Piche said.

Next, Piche introduced former Lieutenant Dan White and firefighter Matt Decker who had received promotions to Staff Captain/EMS Coordinator and Shift Lieutenant, respectively.

“The promotion of a firefighter to an officer and a lieutenant to captain is a moment filled with honor and pride, not only for these dedicated individuals, but also for their families and entire Independence Township Fire Department. It represents a recognition of their commitment, bravery and the hard work they put into serving their community. Congratulations to them on this significant achievement,” Piche said.

Piche also gave some background on both men, starting with Lt. Decker.

“First Lieutenant Decker has served in EMS since 1994, is a dedicated leader in both emergency and medical services and firefighting. With over 30 years as a paramedic and 24 years as a firefighter, he has been recognized for his commitment to excellence in patient care, education and community outreach,” Piche said.

Decker is a member of the Oakland County Medical Control Authority where he also serves as chairman of the Protocol Committee and as a board member of the Professional Standards Review Organization.

“In these roles, he has led significant protocol improvements, including recent advancements in pain management practices, reinforcing safety and care standards across the region. His collaborative efforts with local EMS and medical institutions reflect his commitment to maintaining the highest standards in patient care,” said Piche.

Decker also currently leads a social media campaign aimed to educate the community on the capabilities and resources of the department’s fleet and is launching an ultrasound study which is set to position the Independence Township Fire Department as the first in the state to equip paramedics with hand held ultrasound devices on its EMS trucks. Decker’s goal is to have the staff trained and the technology operational by the end of this year.

Additionally, Decker has served as a basic EMT instructor for the department as a certified paramedic instructor and a fire instructor. He holds two associates degrees from Mott Community College and is a state certified fire officer.

Next, Piche recognized Captain White.

“With over 27 years in fire and EMS services, Captain White has dedicated his career to public safety, emergency response and community service. His 22 years with the Independence Township Fire Department include 11 years as operations lieutenant, a role in which he had demonstrated leadership, operational expertise and an unwavering commitment to advancing safety standards,” Piche said. “Captain White’s contributions extend beyond his role as lieutenant. As chairman of the safety committee for 15 years and chair of the Hazardous Materials Committee for three years, he has implemented critical safety initiatives and overseeing hazardous material protocols that have strengthened departmental standards. His long standing commitment to the Oakland County hazardous materials team further demonstrates his expertise and dedication to specialized emergency response.”

White has taught hundreds of first aid and CPR classes to township employees and community members and has worked to enhance emergency preparedness across the community since 2013. White has served as paramedic instructor and is a state certified fire instructor, state certified instructor coordinator, state certified professional emergency manager and hazardous materials response professional.

White holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan Flint and he attended the Fire Staff Command Executive Leadership program at Eastern Michigan University.

“As you see, both of these gentlemen have shown exceptional dedication and commitment through their careers, consistently demonstrating the skills and values required to be outstanding officers. They have set a high standard, serving as role models for others to follow. Possess a strong work ethic, a career marked by integrity and great character and a level of credibility that earns the respect of their peers,” Piche said. “Captain Dan White and Lieutenant Matt Decker embody all these qualities, meeting and exceeding our expectations, and I have no doubt that their promotions tonight will further strengthen the Independence Township Fire Department as we move forward.”

Clerk Cari Neubeck swore in all five individuals to their new roles in the township’s fire department.