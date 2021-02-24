Independence Township makes fitness grade

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Want to be in shape and be healthy?

Living in Independence Township can help with that.

BarBend.com, a strength training resource website, compiled a comprehensive list of the top fittest cities across Michigan, using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors.

These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list. Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, amongst others.

The study found Independence Township emerged in 14th position with an overall fitness score of 77.36. The township has a high rate of exercise opportunities at 940 (per 1,000 people), suggesting the surrounding environment can play a key role in determining people’s fitness level.

“As I’ve said many times before, it is my opinion Independence has the best of everything, from pristine lakes to miles of walking pathways, from three world-class golf facilities to some of the most beautiful parks around,” said Township Supervisor Pat Kittle. “The Independence Parksand Rec team also features plenty of community recreational and athletic opportunities to keep the blood pumping for all age groups, no matter if you’re eight years old or 80.

“And in the winter months, we have our own Pine Knob Ski Resort as well as multiple health clubs and gyms to stay active even in the coldest months.”

According to a county health ranking model, individuals who live closer to sidewalks, parks and gyms are more likely to exercise, as access to exercise opportunities is crucial in maintaining a healthy population. Additionally, residents who live in neighborhoods with access to grocery stores that allow them to obtain healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are more likely to have healthier diets than those who do not have access to these kinds of supermarkets.

Independence Township was found to have low levels of air pollution, low rates of physical inactivity, obesity and smoking.

“Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors (ITPRS) serves as a champion for enhancing the quality of life of residents and visitors, and as a catalyst for economic development for the township,” said Derek Smith, director of ITPRS. “Historically, ITPRS has played a vital role in providing recreation opportunities that attract individuals, families, businesses and visitors to Independence Township.

“Now, more than ever, the health and wellness of our residents and community are reliant on excellent quality of life services.

Smith added even though 2020 was “an incredibly difficult year for our planet, country, state and township, the COVID-19 pandemic challenged all of us to think, behave, work and play differently than any other time in history,” never more evident than in Independence Township.

“However, there is a silver lining for the parks and recreation as an industry,” Smith said. “We became even more of an essential service for both mental and physical health. How? Record numbers of people used parks and safety paths more than ever before. While society was quarantined from our ‘normal’ lives, it gave all of us the opportunity to enjoy Independence Township’s most valuable natural resource – the great outdoors.

“Together, we can accomplish our mission our vision of creating a healthier, happier community.”