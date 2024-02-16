Ingrid Pelerin, 63

PELERIN

Ingrid K. Pelerin, of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at the age of 63.

Wife of Dr. Joseph Pelerin, mother of Brian (Jenn) Pelerin and Adam Pelerin (Allison Prainito), stepmother of Joe Pelerin and Ryan (Brenna) Pelerin, oma of Michael, Vivienne, and Wallace, daughter of Helga (the late Karl) Weber, and sister of Heike (Kevin) Leason, and Karen (Mike) Durisin.

Ingrid was a registered nurse working for many years at Oakwood Hospital. She would continue her career in health care owning and operating Advantage Dental Products. She was a devoted wife, mom, and oma who deeply loved her family, and the dogs.

Memorial service will be Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit from noon until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Tunnels to Towers.

