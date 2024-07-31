Irene C. Delasko of Ortonville; July 24, 2024; age 101; Beloved wife of the late Joseph, to whom she was married to for 58 years; Loving mother of Joanne (Fred) Sikarskie, Ray (Joyce) Delasko, Rita Timulak (late Pat) and Ron (Eileen) Delasko; Cherished grandmother of Duane (Amy), Brian (Sarah), Deborah (Brian), Joseph (Ashley), Denise, Sandy, Ryan (Jodi), Shawn (Emily), Paul, David and Jennifer (Drew); Dear great grandmother of Tyler, Caleb, Luke, Ady, Willow, Evie, Violet, Jude, Gabbie, Jonah, Grace, Pierce, Landon, Malia, Tanoa, Ari, Ellie, Ashley (Jr.), Courtney (Matt) and Heather (Austin); Great great grandmother of Hailie, Dallas and Emory. Preceded in death by her siblings Joe, Mary, Mike, John, Andy, Frank and Ed.

Mrs. Delasko was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes and St. Daniel Catholic Church. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society and participated in the Adoration prayer group. Irene loved her God, watched Mass on EWTN and prayed the Rosary as a devout Catholic.

She loved her family and enjoyed playing checkers and Rummy with grandkids, and spending hours looking at tubbies of photos with them.

She worked at Hudsons for 20 years and loved shopping.

Her name of BABA lives in our hearts. Goodnight sweet Irene.

A Funeral Mass was held on July 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Drive, Clarkston.

The family received friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass.

Rosary was held Friday 7:30 p.m. Rite of Committal Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or Transitional Hospice. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com