Irene Rauth, 91

Irene Veronica Rauth, of Clarkston, passed away August 24, 2022 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by her husband Vincent.

Mother of Veronica (Paul) Putzier, Cecilia Rauth, Michael (Kathleen) Rauth, Mary (Tom) O’Brien, Anne (John) Breslin, Catherine (Jay) Eagen, Ellen (Chris) Kyhl, Alicia (Bob) Trzybinski, and Peter Rauth. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sister of Maureen Ewasek, Richard Sloan, Bernadette Donohue, Paul Sloan, the late Peter Sloan, the late Sheila Curran, and the late Annette Jaminet.

Irene was a librarian for the Carl Sandburg Public Library in Livonia and the Rochester Public Library.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary service. Funeral mass is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting at the church at 9:30 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

