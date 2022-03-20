Jalyn Deidun, 27

Jalyn Marie Deidun, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2022 at the age of 27.

Beloved daughter of Nicole Deidun.

Preceded in death by her grandma Janet Deidun.

Survived by many family members who loved her: Frank, Danielle, Collin, Andrew, and Scott.

Jalyn graduated from Wing Lake Developmental Center, Bloomfield Hills. She will be remembered as a “girly girl” who loved music, the click of her elevator button, and adventures.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, March 23 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with visiting at 11:30 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery-The Preserve, Waterford.

Any donations to Nicole will be used toward Jalyn’s favorite places for the benefit of others like her.

