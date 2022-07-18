James Friedl, 80

James Ervin Friedl was called home to our Lord on July 16, 2022 at the age of 80.

His legacy was built upon a foundation of faith, family, and the pursuit of excellence.

James was born on May 16, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ervin and Cecile Friedl. He was the first of six children.

As a teen, he was active in his Catholic parish community, serving as both an altar server and leader of the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization). It was during these activities that he caught the eye of beautiful Stephanie Strojny. Jim and Stephanie dated and then married after James graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kent State University.

Jim started his career with General Motors. He was passionate about the automotive industry and built a career of excellence that propelled him to executive leadership. Over the 33 years with GM, Jim and his family relocated four times starting in Ohio, to Michigan, to Pennsylvania, back to Ohio, and back again to Michigan where they finally settled and called Michigan home.

Jim and Stephanie, committed to their Catholic faith, were married for 56 years and blessed with three children: James Jr., Christine, and Cassandra.

Jim was a loving husband, wonderful father, and he was so proud that all of their children became engineers. Together their children would bring 13 grandkids spanning the ages of 26 to five years.

After a successful career, Jim and Stephanie were able to retire and fulfill their dreams and become “snowbirds” as part time residents of North Fort Myers. The retirement years were spent enjoying their grandchildren as it seemed every year they were celebrating a baptism, first communion, or a graduation.

In Florida, they spent their time on the tennis court, trips to the beach, and completed 11 different cruises to see the world. Back in Michigan, Jim loved to be outside and enjoyed meticulously maintaining the garden and landscape at their home.

The best memories were having the entire family over and spending the day in the swimming pool.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie, his son James Jr. (Karen) and their seven children: Katelyn, Dr. James III (Jillian), Abigail (Gabe), Joseph, Jonathan, Joshua, Jerimiah, his daughter Christine and her three children: Joey, Justine, and Jessica, and his daughter Cassandra (Alan), and their three children: Alan Jr., Stephanie, Michael. Aside from the children and grandchildren, he is survived by his siblings Joyce (Joseph), Rick (Christine), Gayle (Walt), Gary, Robert and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Lewis E Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral mass will be at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, on Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m. with burial at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Immediate family for visitation and viewing. All are welcome to the funeral mass and burial.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.