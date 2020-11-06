James Lafnear, 89

James Russell Lafnear, born May 15, 1931 in Pontiac, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

Husband of Karen for 64 years, father of Jayne (William) Bannister and Steven (Melanie Upcott) Lafnear, grandfather of Jessica (fiancé Tyler Mitchell) Bannister, Alan Bannister, Emily Lafnear and Analyse Lafnear, half-brother of Donna Martin.

Preceded in death by his brother Ron Lafnear in 2019 and his half-brother Charles Owen in 2016.

Jim joined the Pontiac Police Department in 1952 and retired as sergeant in 1983. He loved his job as a police officer. After being a patrolman for a few years, he was promoted to detective and worked in the juvenile division of the police department. He served for ten years as the police counselor at Pontiac Central High School.

After Pontiac Central High School, Jim worked as a district court coordinator where his job was to cut hours and save money.

While on the police department, he earned several marksmanship/sharpshooter awards. He also received several citations and awards for his police work and community service.

After retiring from the police department, Jim worked ten years for Judge Fairbrother as his court officer at the 50th District Court House.

In 1995, he started working part time serving papers for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department/Probate Court. After 14 years of service, he retired in 2009.

Jim enjoyed years of fishing and boating while living on Deer Lake in Clarkston. He also looked forward to the many fishing and hunting trips with his son and friends.

One of his favorite past times was playing cards with family and friends and for several years enjoyed an annual Fall color tour throughout Michigan and this included several stops at the casinos along the way.

Jim’s pride and joy was being a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge# 132. He was one of the promoters in organizing the local F.O.P. Metro Pontiac Lodge. It was organized in 1958 and he was its first president. In 2008, at the 50th anniversary of the Metro Pontiac Lodge, the lodge was named in his honor, The James R. Lafnear Metro Pontiac Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 132.

Jim was a life member for 68 years of the Pontiac/Waterford Elks # 810.

Because of his wife being a Norwegian, he was a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge. He was also a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 9, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Calvary is grateful to welcome all those comfortable attending the Memorial Service for Mr. Lafnear. They respectfully ask that you abide by their current precautions which are in place, for the safety of our entire community. These protections include wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing, and prior registration if you plan to attend. Registration can be done by contacting the family directly or by calling the church office at 248-625-3288 and leaving a message. Visitors are still welcome to attend without pre-registration, but it is greatly encouraged. Your cooperation and understanding are sincerely appreciated.

The family has encouraged memorial contributions be made directly to the church, in honor of Mr. Lafnear. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

