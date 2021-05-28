James Townson, 55

James M. “Jim” Townson, of Clarkston, passed away at home surrounded by his family May 26, 2021 at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Loving husband of Wendy for over 43 years. Proud father of Blake (Sarah) Townson and Trevor (Mariah) Townson and brother of Tony Townson.

Jim graduated from Lawrence Technological University and then went on to earn a Master’s of Science in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He was a lead integration engineer at General Motors for over 25 years, where he developed 57 U.S. vehicle patents. Jim was incredibly influential amongst his colleagues and peers.

Outside of his work, Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors and engaging in activities with his family such as camping, golfing, hunting, and fishing. His attention to detail was extraordinary, and his family considered him a “Jack of all trades” as he made any task seem effortless.

Friends may visit at Mt. Zion Church, Clarkston, Tuesday June 1, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 4 p.m. at the church, following the visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to Jim’s family as a means for them to give back to both the individuals and organizations that have supported them along this journey the past two years.

