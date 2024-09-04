Janet Alfreda Noble, 83

Janet Alfreda Noble age 83, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 27, 2024.

She was born on December 18, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of the late Wayne Stallard and Erma Emery (nee Conklin). Loving wife of the late James “Bud” for many years; dear mother of Penny Cremer (Jamie Hess), Jamie (Tom) Cook, Virga DeWitt and the late James “Moose” Noble; proud grandmother of Brooke (Derrick) Nichols, Eddie DeWitt, Hunter DeWitt, Alexis Noble, James Noble, Lawton Noble and the late Jason Cremer; great grandmother of Peyton, Kaylee, Carter, Daniel, and Warren; sister of Danny Emery, the late Gary Stallard and the late Floyd Emery.

Janet worked as a bus driver for Clarkston schools for over 30 years and at the racetrack for many years. She was an animal lover, who loved to farm, travel up north, and spend time with her family.

A funeral service will be held on Sept. 4, 2024, 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home- Clarkston. The family received friends on Sept. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Ortonville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Janet’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kindly keep Janet and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

